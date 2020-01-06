Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Carries probable tag into Monday
Carter is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks with an abdominal injury and a right ankle sprain.
Carter is one of four players the Bulls list as probable for the contest, but there's been little information thus far to suggest his availability is truly in any peril. Expect him to start at center and handle his usual 30-plus minutes.
