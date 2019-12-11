Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Cleared to play Wednesday
Carter (illness/thumb/tailbone) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Carter is dealing with a myriad of issues but none serious enough to keep him from taking the court Wednesday. Since the start of December, the big man is averaging 10.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.
