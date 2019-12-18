Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Cleared to play
Carter (abdomen) will play Wednesday against the Wizards.
Carter has been a mainstay on Chicago's injury report this season but has yet to miss a game, a trend that will continue Wednesday in Washington. Over his past five games, the big man is averaging 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a combined 2.4 blocks and steals in 29.2 minutes per tilt.
