Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Diagnosed with ankle sprain
Carter won't return to Monday's game against Dallas after suffering a right ankle sprain, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Carter needed assistance getting to the locker room, and he could miss a few games as a result of the ankle injury. Daniel Gafford and Luke Kornet should see more minutes in Carter's absence.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Helped off court•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Cleared to play•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Carries probable tag into Monday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Goes for double-double•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Good to go Saturday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Probable for Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...