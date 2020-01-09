Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Expected to miss weeks
Carter (ankle) was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and is likely to miss multiple weeks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Carter suffered the injury Monday against Dallas and was subsequently held out of Wednesday night's game at New Orleans. An MRI revealed the sprain, and while the Bulls will evaluate him on a "daily basis", Charania notes that the prevailing belief is that Carter will miss a decent chunk of time.
