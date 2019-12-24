Carter scored six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added on 10 rebounds during the Bulls' 103-95 loss to Orlando on Monday night.

Nikola Vucevic was bullying Chicago big men all night. It started with Carter, who picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter and never found a rhythm in the second half. He was dealing with a minor abdominal injury, but did not seem to be hindered physically. Carter will get to rest until the Bulls play the Hawks on Saturday.