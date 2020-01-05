Carter had 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists over 36 minutes in Saturday's 111-104 loss to Boston.

Despite an ugly showing from the field, Carter was still able to notch his third consecutive double-double. Carter hasn't quite taken the quantum leap forward with his production that some may have expected in his sophomore season, but it's at least encouraging that his playing time is on the rise. He's been able to steer clear of major foul trouble to play 30-plus minutes in six of his last nine appearances.