Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Good to go Monday
Carter (abdomen) is listed as available for Monday's tilt with Oklahoma City.
As anticipated, Carter will play Monday. In 28 appearances, the second-year center's offering 12.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 29.7 minutes.
