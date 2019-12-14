Carter Jr. had six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 0-1 3PT), 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 83-73 loss against the Hornets.

Carter was dealing with three different injuries but still played and while he couldn't produce much on the scoring department, he grabbed double-digit rebounds for the sixth time in his last seven appearances. He will try to remain a factor on the glass Saturday in a tough matchup against the Clippers.