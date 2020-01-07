Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Helped off court
Carter needed assistance getting to the locker room after suffering a left lower leg injury during Monday's game against Dallas, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Carter's injury is unclear at this time, though it seems unlikely that he returns to Monday's matchup. Daniel Gafford immediately replaced Carter at center.
