Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Playing, starting Saturday
Carter (abdomen/tailbone) will play and start Saturday's matchup against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Carter will continue to play through abdomen and tailbone injuries, and he's yet to miss a game this year. Over the past three contests, he's averaging 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.7 minutes.
