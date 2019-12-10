Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Probable for Wednesday
Carter is probable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to illness, a left thumb sprain and a bruised tailbone.
Carter is reportedly dealing with a laundry list of ailments, though the team doesn't expect him to miss time as a result of these injuries. Chicago likely won't confirm the center's availability until closer to tipoff, however.
