Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Probable Monday
Carter is listed as probable for Monday's game against Orlando due to a left abdomen injury.
Carter continues to battle a minor abdomen issue but is expected to play against Orlando. He's been probable for each of the Bulls' past four games with the same issue but has powered through and appeared each time.
