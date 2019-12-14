Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Probable Saturday
Carter is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to abdomen and tailbone injuries.
Carter continues to deal with some soreness, but he has yet to miss a game this season. Across the past three contests, he's averaging 10.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 24.0 minutes.
