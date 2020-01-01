Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Probable Thursday
Carter (abdomen) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz.
Carter continues to land on the injury report as probable and hasn't missed a game this season. Over the past five games, he's averaging 10.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.2 minutes.
