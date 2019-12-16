Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Tagged as probable Monday
Carter is listed as probable for Monday's game against Oklahoma City due to left abdomen maintenance and a tailbone contusion.
Carter's a bit banged up after Saturday's impressive win over the Clippers, though he's not expected to miss time. In the unlikely event he's held out, Luke Kornet and Daniel Gafford (hamstring) would be in line for additional minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...