Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Timetable emerges
Carter is expected to remain sidelined for the next 4-to-6 weeks due to a severe right ankle sprain, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
It was revealed earlier in the day that Carter would miss weeks while on the mend, but this update offers a more concrete timeline for the big man's return. He'll likely be ready for game action sometime in early-to-mid February if all goes according to plan.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Expected to miss weeks•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Helped off court•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Cleared to play•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Carries probable tag into Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...