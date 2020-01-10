Play

Carter is expected to remain sidelined for the next 4-to-6 weeks due to a severe right ankle sprain, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

It was revealed earlier in the day that Carter would miss weeks while on the mend, but this update offers a more concrete timeline for the big man's return. He'll likely be ready for game action sometime in early-to-mid February if all goes according to plan.

More News
Our Latest Stories