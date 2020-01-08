Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Won't play Wednesday
Carter (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday' game at New Orleans, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
The 20-year-old sustained the right ankle sprain during Monday's loss to the Mavericks and will miss his first game of the season versus the Pelicans. Daniel Gafford should see increased work in Carter's absence Wednesday.
