Bulls' Wendell Carter: Likely out 8-to-12 weeks
Carter is expected to undergo surgery on his injured left thumb and will be out for 8-to-12 weeks following the procedure.
After the Bulls went back and forth on the health of Carter, the team's hand specialists have recommended that the rookie big man has surgery on the sprained thumb he hurt three days ago in Los Angeles. Carter can technically still opt to not have surgery, but K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that all signs are pointing to the big man electing to undergo the procedure. With Carter set to miss at least two months, Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez are in line to see the biggest bump in minutes. Portis entered the starting lineup in Carter's absence Thursday night against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Results from specialist incoming•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Officially out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Officially out Thursday•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Diagnosed with sprained thumb•
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...