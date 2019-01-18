Carter is expected to undergo surgery on his injured left thumb and will be out for 8-to-12 weeks following the procedure.

After the Bulls went back and forth on the health of Carter, the team's hand specialists have recommended that the rookie big man has surgery on the sprained thumb he hurt three days ago in Los Angeles. Carter can technically still opt to not have surgery, but K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that all signs are pointing to the big man electing to undergo the procedure. With Carter set to miss at least two months, Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez are in line to see the biggest bump in minutes. Portis entered the starting lineup in Carter's absence Thursday night against the Nuggets.