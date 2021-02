Carter (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Carter has been sidelined since Jan. 18 but he got upgraded to doubtful for Friday's game, which is at least a step in the right direction. The team announced on Jan. 26 that the 21-year-old center would be reevaluated in four weeks, which would seemingly put Carter a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery.