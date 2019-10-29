Bulls' Wendell Carter: Listed as probable
Carter is probable for Wednesday's game in Cleveland due to a left thumb injury.
Carter was also listed as probable for Chicago's last matchup against Knicks on Monday, but he was ultimately cleared and logged 28 minutes in the loss, registering 20 points and 10 boards. Expect the big man to be cleared prior to tipoff.
