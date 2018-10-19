Bulls' Wendell Carter: Mediocre in first career start
Carter totaled eight points (4-10 FG), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to Philadelphia.
Carter had a tough time in his first regular season game, matching his skills against one of the more dominant big men in the league in Joel Embiid. It was initially thought Carter would come off the bench to begin the season, however, he showed enough in the preseason to move into that role earlier than expected. Robin Lopez came off the bench but did little in his 17 minutes and Carter should be better than this moving forward. He has another tough matchup Saturday when the Bulls host Andre Drummond and the Pistons so owners should not get too concerned if he struggles once again.
