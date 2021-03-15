Carter will come off the bench Sunday against the Raptors, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports.

The Bulls will roll with Thaddeus Young at center, sending Carter to the bench following a string of lackluster performances. While Carter has rebounded well (8.2 RPG) in his last five games, he's averaged just 5.8 points on 32.3 percent shooting in that span. At this point, it's unclear if coach Billy Donovan plans to stick with this new alignment, or if it will simply be a short-term experiment.