Bulls' Wendell Carter: Narrowly misses double-double
Carter (thumb) posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 29 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 126-125 loss to the Hornets.
Carter sprained his thumb during the preseason, but he was probable heading into the regular-season opener and didn't appear visibly impacted by the injury. Coach Jim Boylen limited the minutes of most of the team's starters Wednesday -- only Lauri Markkanen pushed past 30 minutes -- but Carter should have a good chance to clear that threshold in the majority of games if fouls aren't an issue.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...