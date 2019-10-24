Carter (thumb) posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 29 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 126-125 loss to the Hornets.

Carter sprained his thumb during the preseason, but he was probable heading into the regular-season opener and didn't appear visibly impacted by the injury. Coach Jim Boylen limited the minutes of most of the team's starters Wednesday -- only Lauri Markkanen pushed past 30 minutes -- but Carter should have a good chance to clear that threshold in the majority of games if fouls aren't an issue.