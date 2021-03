Carter (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers.

The 20-year-old sustained a shoulder injury during Monday's blowout loss to Utah, but it appears to be a minor issue since he's absence from the injury report one day later. Carter is averaging 7.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.0 minutes off the bench over the past six games since Thaddeus Young took over the starting job at center.