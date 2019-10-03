Bulls' Wendell Carter: Nursing bruised tailbone
Carter did not practice Thursday due to a tailbone contusion and is considered day-to-day, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
It's a tough break for Carter, who is already coming off core muscle surgery in the offseason and suffered a sprained left ankle earlier in the week. It appears the Bulls aren't yet sure how serious Carter's tailbone injury is, and for now they'll take it one day at a time with the big man. It wouldn't be surprising to see Chicago take extra precautionary measures with Carter to start the preseason.
More News
