Carter did not practice Thursday due to a tailbone contusion and is considered day-to-day, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

It's a tough break for Carter, who is already coming off core muscle surgery in the offseason and suffered a sprained left ankle earlier in the week. It appears the Bulls aren't yet sure how serious Carter's tailbone injury is, and for now they'll take it one day at a time with the big man. It wouldn't be surprising to see Chicago take extra precautionary measures with Carter to start the preseason.