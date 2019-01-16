Carter, in addition to waking up with tenderness in his left knee, underwent an MRI for his left thumb, which he injured Tuesday against the Lakers.

Carter is banged up following Tuesday's loss, and he may end up on the injury report for Thursday's matchup in Denver. More information should arrive in the time leading up to the contest, but if the rookie does end up missing time, Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio and Robin Lopez could all see extra run.