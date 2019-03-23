Carter will miss the rest of the season due to a left thumb injury.

Carter, who hasn't played since January 17th, is officially done for the season according to the Bulls. It appears as if the team is airing on the side of caution with their young center as his recovery, to this point, has gone according to plan. While his absence has been a short-term setback for the young team, Carter is on track to be ready for the beginning of the 2019-20 season.