Carter (thumb) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The Bulls officially diagnosed Carter with a sprained left thumb, and while he's not expected to miss extended time, he'll be held out Thursday after playing through the injury for much of Tuesday's loss to the Lakers. Expect Robin Lopez and Cristiano Felicio to pick up some run at center, though the Bulls could also go small with Bobby Portis, or even Lauri Markkanen, seeing time at the five.