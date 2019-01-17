Bulls' Wendell Carter: Officially out Thursday
Carter (thumb) will not play in Thursday's game against the Nuggets, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This comes as no surprise given Carter is dealing with a sprained thumb that is leaving his availability for the next few weeks in doubt. The Bulls are currently calling the big man day-to-day, but he is set for an official evaluation when the team returns back to Chicago on Friday. With Carter out Thursday, Robin Lopez, Bobby Portis and Cristiano Felicio could all be in line for extended minutes in the froncourt.
