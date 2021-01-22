Carter (thigh) will not play Friday against the Hornets.

Daniel Gafford is a strong candidate to start at center and see plenty of action, and Lauri Markkanen could find himself playing small-ball five as well. Gafford will likely make for a DFS flier, as he's averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per 36 minutes in 55 career games. Notably, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine see six percent usage increases with Carter off the court as well.