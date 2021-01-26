Carter will be reevaluated in four weeks after an MRI confirmed a severe right quadriceps contusion Tuesday.

The 21-year-old missed the past three games due to the injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next month. It's a familiar story of missing time with injuries for Carter, who played 44 games and 43 games over his first two years in the league entering this season. Daniel Gafford has started in his place for the Bulls, but Lauri Markkanen and Thaddeus Young could also see increased run at center.