Carter (thigh), who is out Friday against the Hornets, is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Carter's absence should open up extra time for Daniel Gafford and possibly Thaddeus Young if Lauri Markkanen sees more time as a small-ball five. Assuming Carter is out Saturday as well, his next chance to play will arrive Monday against the Celtics.