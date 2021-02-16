Carter (quadriceps) scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Carter missed the Bulls' last 11 contests with a bruised right quad and returned to the starting lineup. He shot the ball efficiently around the basket and reached at least nine rebounds for only the fifth time on the season despite a limited workload. Though he was given no official minutes limit, Carter should continue to ramp up towards his season average of 27 minutes per contest as he works back into game shape.