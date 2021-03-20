Carter amassed just six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 131-127 loss to the Nuggets.

Carter has played fewer than 25 minutes in six straight games and is certainly doing nothing to help his cause. He turned in another underwhelming performance against the Nuggets as the Bulls blew another lead. He still has a small amount of value, but it doesn't appear he will be getting his starting spot back anytime soon. Fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable moving on from Carter.