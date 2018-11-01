Carter registered 25 points (9-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Carter put together his best professional game to date, setting a season-high in points, assists and steals Wednesday night. It seems as though Carter has found his role on the team, and should continue to put together solid performances moving forward.

