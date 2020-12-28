Carter registered 22 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Warriors.

Carter had two below-average performances to start the season, failing to reach the 30-minute mark or the 10-point plateau in each of those games, but he came out of nowhere to post a strong performance -- and his first double-double of the season -- in Sunday's loss. Carter averaged 11.3 points per game in 2019-20 and that kind of production is more in line with the expectations over his shoulders, so it's hard to imagine Carter scoring close to 20 points on a nightly basis. Either way, he will try to build off Sunday's performance when the Bulls take on the Wizards on the road Tuesday.