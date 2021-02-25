Carter registered 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Carter recorded a double-double for the second straight game, and this is just the second time he's been able to achieve that feat on a back-to-back basis during the current campaign. Carter has returned strong after missing 11 straight games between Jan. 22 and Feb. 12, scoring at least 15 points in four of his six appearances since returning to the court.