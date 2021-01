Carter recorded 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal during a 111-108 win in Portland on Tuesday.

Carter's stats at this point of the campaign are highly similar to those he logged last season. The 21-year-old is averaging 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds through eight games. Carter's consistency has not been worrisome, so he should at least be serviceable in deeper leagues when healthy.