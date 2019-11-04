Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable again Tuesday
Carter is probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a left thumb injury.
Carter has been listed as probable for the last few games, though it hasn't impacted his availability or workload. Expect the Duke product to be on the floor come Tuesday.
