Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable for opener
Carter (thumb) is probable for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets.
Carter has been working through a sprained left thumb, but he should be able to play Wednesday. He played 39 preseason minutes, totaling 10 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
