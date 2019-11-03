Carter (thumb) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Carter carried the same injury into Friday's 112-106 win over the Pistons but proceeded to start and register 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in a season-high 32 minutes. With no indication that Carter suffered a setback in that contest, he should be good to go Sunday.