Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable for Tuesday
Carter (thumb) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Carter has carried a probable designation into multiple games this season, though he has yet to sit out, posting averages of 12.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 26.7 minutes per contest.
