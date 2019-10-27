Carter (thumb) is considered probable for Monday's matchup with the Knicks.

Carter has been battling a sprained thumb of late, but it's yet to cost him any time, and it doesn't appear as though that will change on Monday. The second-year big man logged his first double-double of the season Saturday night, finishing with 12 points and 11 boards in a loss to Toronto. Through three games, he's 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.