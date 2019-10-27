Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable Monday
Carter (thumb) is considered probable for Monday's matchup with the Knicks.
Carter has been battling a sprained thumb of late, but it's yet to cost him any time, and it doesn't appear as though that will change on Monday. The second-year big man logged his first double-double of the season Saturday night, finishing with 12 points and 11 boards in a loss to Toronto. Through three games, he's 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Starting as expected•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable with thumb sprain•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Narrowly misses double-double•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Starting season opener•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable for opener•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Well-rounded line in 22 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...