Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable with thumb sprain
Carter is listed as probable for Friday's game against Memphis due to a left thumb sprain.
Carter's injury isn't expected to force him to miss any time, and his minutes shouldn't be impacted. He finished with 12 points and nine boards over 29 minutes in Wednesday's season opener.
More News
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Narrowly misses double-double•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Starting season opener•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Probable for opener•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Well-rounded line in 22 minutes•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Cleared for preseason finale•
-
Bulls' Wendell Carter: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.