Carter registered 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Friday's loss against the 76ers.

Carter recovered quicker than expected from his injury and has looked productive since his return, as he has scored in double digits in each of his last three games while also ending two boards of fewer away from posting a double-double two times. Carter has now scored in double digits in 10 games in a row and is settling as one of Chicago's top secondary scoring options behind Zach LaVine.