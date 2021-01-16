Carter registered 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 33 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Thunder.

Carter got off to a slow start to the season with 15 points combined over his first two games, but he has bounced back quickly and is emerging as a reliable presence on both ends of the court. Carter has posted four double-doubles already and has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 games, averaging 14.2 points and 8.5 rebounds during that span.