Carter had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 FT) and 11 rebounds off the bench in Sunday's win over Toronto.

The Bulls made a fairly drastic lineup change, inserting Thaddeus Young at center and Tomas Satoransky at point guard, while Carter and Coby White moved to the bench. While Carter saw a slight reduction in minutes (19), he had one of his better games of late, notching his first double-double since Feb. 24. Carter also added an assist, a steal and a block.