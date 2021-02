Carter (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Carter has missed nearly a month due to a bruised quad, but he fully participated in Sunday's practice. He's deemed questionable for Monday's game against Indiana, although it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready to return. If he's unable to play, Daniel Gafford and Thaddeus Young should continue to see increased run. Even if he's inactive Monday, Carter appears to be trending toward a return in the near future.