Carter is questionable for Saturday's tilt with New York, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

There have been no updates on Carter's ankle, leaving him questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks. Should the 20-year-old return, Daniel Gafford and Cristiano Felicio will likely see hits in their playing time. If the sophomore is unavailable, his next chance to come back will be on Monday against the Mavericks.